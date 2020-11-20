TN CM condoles soldier's demise, orders job for kin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday expressed grief over the demise of an army soldier from Tuticorin in the state in an accident and ordered the authorities to provide government job to his kin. Offering his condolences to the bereaved family, Palaniswami said Naik K Karuppasamy, who was serving in the artillery wing of the Indian Army in Ladakh, was killed in a road accident on November 18.

"It was very distressing. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family of the late Karuppasamy," the chief minister said in a statement. Palaniswami directed state information and publicity minister Kadambur C Raju and the district collector to personally visit and console the soldier's family.

"I have ordered government job on merit to a kin of Karuppasamy," he added. Meanwhile, Raju and collector K Senthil Raj visited Karuppasamy's house at Therku Thittankulam village near Kovilpatti and expressed condolences to the family.

The minister handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the family and assured them of all necessary assistance. Meanwhile, DMK president M K Stalin tweeted his condolences to the family.

Party's Tuticorin Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi consoled the soldier's family and handed over Rs 2 lakh aid on behalf of the DMK. Her party would meet the educational needs of the three children of the martyr, she told reporters later.

A black flag was hoisted in the village to mourn Karippasamy's demise. His mortal remains are expected to be brought to the village in a day or two..