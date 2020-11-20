Left Menu
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh sends legal notice to minister Jyotipriya Mallick for derogatory remarks

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-11-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 20:50 IST
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party President Dilip Ghosh [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday sent a legal notice to state minister Jyotipriya Mallick, demanding an unconditional apology for allegedly making derogatory remarks against him at a public gathering on November 16. Partha Ghosh, the lawyer of Dilip Ghosh, in the legal notice, represented that Mallick had publicly levelled malicious, false and demeaning remarks against Dilip Ghosh as well as against BJP.

The legal notice further mentioned that the language, tone and tenor of the malicious remarks and threats as leveled and asserted against Dilip Ghosh and BJP by Mallick were not only unparliamentary but derogatory as well. The irresponsible and distorted representation of unsubstantiated facts as sought to be publicly made by you has caused the loss, injury, prejudice and damages to Dilip Ghosh and Bharatiya Janata Party, for which you are responsible and accountable and can be prosecuted under the relevant laws of the land, it added.

The lawyer of Dilip Ghosh cited a media report which covered the November 16 address of Mallick. Mallick was reported having said, "Ask people not to listen to him (Dilip Ghosh). He has studied till class 2. In between during the arrivals of BJP leaders Amit Shah and JP Nadda, he creates map for them." Dilip Ghosh has warned Mallick to withdraw his comments within three days and issue an unconditional apology. (ANI)

