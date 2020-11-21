Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka CM warns against forceful enforcement of bandh against Maratha Corporation

As pro-Kannada groups decided to go ahead with Karnataka bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation(MDC), Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked them to withdraw it, as he warned against any forceful enforcement.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-11-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 15:36 IST
K'taka CM warns against forceful enforcement of bandh against Maratha Corporation

As pro-Kannada groups decided to go ahead with Karnataka bandh on December 5 against the establishment of the Maratha Development Corporation(MDC), Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday asked them to withdraw it, as he warned against any forceful enforcement. Asserting that he was for Kannada and Kannadigas, Yediyurappa said, "I'm ready for all that is required to be done for Kannadigas, but it is not right to call for bandh for some other reason, people will not appreciate it." Speaking to reporters here, he said he will not allow forceful enforcement of bandh anywhere.

"I'm observing the burning of effigies and bad behaviours. we will have to take strict action. Let them protest peacefully, but the government will not tolerate attempts to give it a different turn," he added.

Pro Kannada organisations at a meeting on Friday had decided to go ahead with the bandh on December 5 as planned earlier, and have set a November 30 deadline for the government to withdraw its decision to establish Maratha Development Corporation. Terming the bandh call 'unnecessary,' Yediyurappa had earlier too warned pro-Kannada groups against forcing a bandh on the people of the state.

He had even clarified that the decision to set up a Maratha Development Corporation had nothing to do with the Marathi language, and it is for the Maratha community residing in the state. Noting that his government was making all honest efforts to provide justice to all the sections of the society, Yediyurappa on Saturday said, there is no room for discrimination.

"Let them (Kannada groups/activists) understand this and withdraw their bandh. I request the activists for cooperation with folded hands," he added. Kannada activists have been opposing the creation of Maratha Development Corporation, ever since the government mooted the move earlier this month.

It has now been approved by the cabinet also. The government had earlier announced the setting up of the Maratha Development Authority, but subsequently changed it to corporation, as authority has to be constituted by a law, by passing an act in the legislature.

The creation of the corporation is seen as a move by the BJP to woo the Maratha community that has considerable presence in the Basavakalyan assembly constituency also Belagavi Lok Sabha constituency, which is due for a bypoll. PTI KSU ROH ROH

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Par panel on COVID-19: Pvt hospitals charged exorbitant fees; spending on health abysmally low

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, inadequate beds in government hospitals and absence of specific guidelines for COVID treatment resulted in private hospitals charging exorbitant fees, a parliamentary panel on Saturday said, asserting that a sust...

Maha: Shiv Sena MLC booked for poll code breach

Shiv Sena candidate for the December 1 election to Amravati Teachers constituency, Shrikant Deshpande, has been booked for violating the model code of conduct, a police official said on Saturday. A complaint against Deshpande, a sitting MLC...

Swimming-ISL season final could see more short-course records tumble

Swimmers could set world records and hit the jackpot at the International Swimming League ISL season finals in Budapest this weekend. Jackpot times, new for 2020, allow race winners in the pro series to steal points from rivals if they beat...

Amit Shah springs a suprise, walks on Chennai road to greet supporters

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sprang a surprise here when he virtually broke protocol to get out of his vehicle and walk on the busy GST Road outside the airport to greet supporters, minutes after he landed here for a two-day vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020