Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December

BJP president J P Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the party's formidable organisational machinary with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as the saffron dispensation looks to focus on regions where it did not fare well in the last general election.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 15:06 IST
Eye on 2024 polls, Nadda to go on 120-day nationwide tour from December
BJP chief JP Nadda (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

BJP president J P Nadda will embark on a 120-day nationwide tour to tone up the party's formidable organisational machinary with an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, as the saffron dispensation looks to focus on regions where it did not fare well in the last general election. BJP general secretary Arun Singh told reporters that Nadda will begin his travel from the first week of December and Uttarakhand will be the first state on his itinerary. December 5 is the likely date for the beginning of his tour. Singh said the BJP president will visit every state, hold virtual meetings with heads of all booth units, the smallest organisational entity in the party, and meet every MP and MLA of the organisation besides its senior leaders, including district chiefs, in each state. Nadda will visit some booths to interact with ground workers, he added. During the travel, he will also strategise with party leaders for strengthening the organisation in Lok Sabha seats and regions where the BJP did not win in the 2019 polls, he said. With assembly polls in four states, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Assam, set to be held in the first half of the next year, he will also review the party's preparedness for the elections, Singh said.

Nadda will spend three days in big states and two in others.

The BJP-ruled states will give presentation to Nadda on various aspects of their work, including implementation of the central government schemes and on to how to further raise awareness about them. He will also meet BJP's allies and hold public programmes and press conferences as well, Singh said. Nadda's predecessor Amit Shah, now Union Home Minister, had also undertaken extensive nationwide tours during his term and is credited with playing an instrumental role in propelling the BJP to a strong position in a number of states where it used to be weak.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You’s Son Ye-jin speaks on Hollywood debut, Hyun Bin becomes new Omega ambassador

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 3 title revealed, episode 2 synopsis, recap

Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Abnormalities in immune system's T cells linked to severe COVID-19: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Singh, husband remanded to judicial custody till Dec 4

A Mumbai court on Sunday remanded comedian Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiya, arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau following seizure of drugs from their house here, to judicial custody till December 4. The court will hear their ...

Cyclonic storm likely to cross over TN, Puducherry on Nov 25

The low pressure area over Bay of Bengal has become well marked and is likely to concentrate into a depression and intensify into a cyclonic storm and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 bringing heavy rains, the Met depar...

'My Octopus Teacher' bags top tve global sustainability film award

Documentary My Octopus Teacher, which reinforces the importance of staying in touch with nature, has won the founders prize at the ninth tve Global Sustainability Film Awards. The film, directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed, vividly rela...

Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' locks India release date

Film studio Warner Bros India on Sunday announced that filmmaker Christopher Nolans highly anticipated espionage-thriller Tenet is set to be released in India on December 4. Tenet was the first big-budget Hollywood feature to go for a the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020