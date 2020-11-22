Left Menu
AIMIM to take call on West Bengal polls after talks

Asked if AIMIM would tie up with the ruling TMC, Owaisi said, "Let me first talk to the partys West Bengal unit..." On Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) not having any electoral alliance with the AIMIM in the GHMC polls, Owaisi said, "Yes, there is no alliance with TRS now.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-11-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 22-11-2020 20:16 IST
Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI): The All India Majils-e- Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) would hold deliberations with its party leaders in West Bengal oncontesting the polls in the state, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi said here on Sunday. To queries on AIMIM contesting the next Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Hyderabad MP told reporters that the party is holding a meeting with the West Bengal unit.

We will talk and after getting feedback from them, a decision will be arrived at and we will let you know. Asked if AIMIM would tie up with the ruling TMC, Owaisi said, "Let me first talk to the partys West Bengal unit..." On Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) not having any electoral alliance with the AIMIM in the GHMC polls, Owaisi said, "Yes, there is no alliance with TRS now. And we are fighting against TRS in some seats where AIMIM is contesting." He expressed hope that based on the good work done by the party's corporators, the AIMIM would perform well in GHMC polls.

Owaisi attacked the BJP for allegedly trying to give the December 1 city's civic body polls a communal colour. He sought to know what financial aid the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had given to GHMC when Hyderabad was hit by floods in October.

"No help was given. If you wake any BJP leader up in the night...ask them to give some names, then the first name is Owaisi, followed by traitor, terrorism and finally Pakistan. It is out of (BJP's) habit".

Asked about some BJP-ruled states proposing to bring law against 'love jihad', Owaisi said it would be a gross violation of Article 14 and 21 of Constitution and they need to read the Constitution. Will you abolish the Special Marriages Act, he questioned.

Due to COVID-19, youth have lost jobs, the economy is down, more people have become poor and to divert attention from all this, the BJP is indulging in this sort of language which were 'dramebazi' by the BJP, he said. Reacting to queries on the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Owaisi said he had opposed the amendments brought out to UAPA during the previous UPA regime and also the NDA in 2019.

According to him, UAPA is a draconian law and "the amendments done by Congress and BJP in my opinion were unconstitutional, against principles of right to equality. I have been against UAPA...Whether Congress or BJP...it will be used against minorities, Dalits, tribals andagainst those who are opposed to government. He said the government has to reply whether de- radicalisation would be done against any single community or against all.

Reacting to Owaisis statement, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar said here that "UAPA is not targeting any section of society." PTI VVK GDK NVG NVG.

Videos

