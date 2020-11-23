Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump campaign parts ways with Powell after vote-switching claim

The president had referred to Powell as one of his lawyers in a Nov. 14 tweet. "Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives," Trump said in the tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2020 05:41 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 05:41 IST
Trump campaign parts ways with Powell after vote-switching claim

U.S. President Donald Trump's election campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who claimed at a news conference last week that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to President-elect Joe Biden. "Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own," Trump campaign lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis said in a statement. "She is not a member of the Trump Legal Team."

The announcement was made a day after a judge dismissed the campaign's lawsuit seeking to halt Pennsylvania officials from certifying Biden's victory in the state, dealing a major blow to Trump's flailing efforts to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss. Powell, a conservative activist and former federal prosecutor, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, a Republican, expressed concerns after the news conference that Powell’s claims were too outlandish and would distract from other legal arguments, a person familiar with the discussions said. The president had referred to Powell as one of his lawyers in a Nov. 14 tweet.

"Rudy Giuliani, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing, Sidney Powell, and Jenna Ellis, a truly great team, added to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives," Trump said in the tweet. Tucker Carlson, an influential Fox News host, on Thursday criticized Powell for a lack of evidence to support her claims.

"She never demonstrated that a single actual vote was moved illegitimately by software from one candidate to another. Not one," Carlson said. U.S. Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa who won reelection in this month's vote, told a Fox News radio program on Thursday that Powell's allegations were "offensive."

Powell is currently representing Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his effort to end a long-running criminal case against him. Democrats and some Republicans have accused Trump of trying to undermine faith in the American electoral system and delegitimize Biden’s victory by promoting false claims of widespread voter fraud.

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

WHO COVID envoy fears third wave, calls Europe response 'incomplete'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 shots could reach first Americans by mid-December, top health official says

U.S. healthcare workers and others recommended for the nations first COVID-19 inoculations could start getting shots within a day or two of regulatory consent next month, a top official of the governments vaccine development effort said on ...

Trump campaign parts ways with Powell after vote-switching claim

U.S. President Donald Trumps election campaign on Sunday distanced itself from Sidney Powell, a lawyer who claimed at a news conference last week that electronic voting systems had switched millions of ballots to President-elect Joe Biden. ...

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

China recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 22, down from 17 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Monday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that nine of the new cases were imported infections originat...

Mexican church decries Senate's marijuana legalisation vote

Mexicos Roman Catholic Church on Sunday criticised a vote in the Senate to legalise the possession, cultivation and use of small amounts of marijuana. The bill adopted this past week must still go to the lower house of Congress for a vote.I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020