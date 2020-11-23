WB Governor says reports of corruption, amassing of wealth by public servants worrisome

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleging corruption and amassing of wealth by public servants and warned 'kingpins of corruption' will face the wrath of the law. "Reports of monstrous corruption and incredible amassing of wealth by public servants @MamataOfficial, their cronies and middlemen are worrisome. Systemic failure to dent such nefariously flourishing corruption industry, an open secret and talk of town, is a slur on governance," Dhankhar tweeted.

"Thorough probe and expose of mega corruption scam- channelization of ill gotten wealth, its parking in assets in and out of country, by "men in uniform" @KolkataPolice @WBPolic, their cronies called for. Am Committed to ensure exemplary consequences to these corrupt elements," he said in another tweet. The Governor further said that it will be a travesty of justice if corrupt can force honest ones to be on run.

"These flourishing 'dens of corruption' must be busted so that democracy survives. Time for 'kingpins of corruption' to be on the run and face wrath of law. It will be travesty of justice if corrupt can force honest ones to be on run. This would be death knell of democracy," Dhankhar tweeted. Over the past several months, Dhankhar has been at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over several issues.

Banerjee had earlier also accused Dhankhar of running a "parallel administration" in the state. (ANI)