Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran on Monday said businessman Biju Ramesh's revelation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terminated the investigation of the bar bribery case after KM Mani visited him exposes the UDF-LDF adjustment politics.

ANI | Kottayam (Kerala) | Updated: 23-11-2020 21:01 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 21:01 IST
CM's termination of bar bribery case exposes UDF-LDF adjustment politics, says BJP Kerala president
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran on Monday said businessman Biju Ramesh's revelation that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan terminated the investigation of the bar bribery case after KM Mani visited him exposes the UDF-LDF adjustment politics. Addressing a press conference here today Surendran alleged that financial interests are the main reason behind LDF and UDF colluding to settle bar bribery case.

"CM Pinarayi Vijayan has sabotaged the bar bribery case and it should be probed who collected Rs 10 crore bribe and to whom it was given. After Jose K. Mani joined LDF, the government has turned silent on the bribery allegation against him," he said. Reacting to Biju Ramesh's disclosure, BJP state president said, "Corruption is the hallmark of both the fronts and its pity that Ramesh Chennithala pleaded with Biju Ramesh."

He said that the BJP has approached the High Court challenging the Section 118A of Kerala Police Act as it is a draconian act intended to silence media and opponents of Left government. Biju Ramesh today alleged that the probe into the bar bribery scam came to an abrupt end after late KC (M) chief KM Mani met the chief minister Vijayan at his residence.

He also alleged that Ramesh Chennithala requested not to reveal his name in the confidential statement, a reason why he did not take his name. However, Chennithala rejected the allegation as completely baseless. (ANI)

