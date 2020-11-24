Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sierra Leone anti-corruption body questions former president

Sierra Leone's former President Ernest Bai Koroma was questioned on Monday in a secure location in connection with investigations into alleged corruption after his lawyer cited concerns over his safety, the anti-corruption commission said. The case concerns alleged wrongdoing in connection with mining, construction and procurement contracts during Koroma's 2007-2018 tenure.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2020 02:12 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 01:42 IST
Sierra Leone anti-corruption body questions former president
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Sierra Leone's former President Ernest Bai Koroma was questioned on Monday in a secure location in connection with investigations into alleged corruption after his lawyer cited concerns over his safety, the anti-corruption commission said.

The case concerns alleged wrongdoing in connection with mining, construction and procurement contracts during Koroma's 2007-2018 tenure. Koroma denies the allegations, and has said corruption allegations are part of a long-running smear campaign.

This questioning is the latest move in a campaign by Koroma's successor, President Julius Maada Bio, to investigate the previous administration that Maada Bio says took the country to the brink of economic collapse. Last Thursday, the commission warned it could issue a warrant for Koroma's arrest after he failed to comply with its summons. His lawyers said this was linked to concerns over his safety.

The interview has now taken place at a secure location and will continue at a later date, the anti-graft body said in a statement. Koroma's party, the All People's Congress, said the interview was "conducted in a respectful, dignified and amicable environment."

"The Chairman and Leader has always insisted on his willingness to be interviewed and his commitment to transparency and accountability," the party said in a statement.

TRENDING

NZI offering tool with free access to cybersecurity rating for Kiwis SMEs

UNICEF says to ship 2 billion COVID vaccines to poor nations in 2021

TIMELINE-Major milestones in Chinese space exploration

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIF banking group chief calls Yellen 'extraordinary choice' for U.S. Treasury

The Institute of International Finance global group of banks and financial institutions on Monday welcomed reports that President-elect Joe Biden would tap former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury Secretary.Janet Yellen is...

EXPLAINER-In Biden's foreign policy duo, he has a team - but not of rivals

A team of rivals it is not.Two of the top national security officials httpswww.reuters.comarticleus-usa-electionbiden-names-team-to-steer-u-s-foreign-policy-in-post-trump-era-idUSKBN2830EB President-elect Joe Biden named on Monday, Antony B...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine news boosts commodities, EM assets; stocks cheer Yellen news

Stocks brushed up against last weeks record on Monday and an index of commodity prices closed at its highest since March as more vaccine news gave investors hope economic activity could resume globally at a faster clip than many feared.Astr...

Biden taps ex-Fed chair Yellen to lead treasury

President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies, according to a person familiar with the transition...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020