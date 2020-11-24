PM pays tributes to Lachit Borphukan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Lachit Borphukan, a celebrated warrior of Assam, saying he was an outstanding leader and strategist who played a pivotal role in protecting the unique culture of the state. Assam celebrates Lachit Diwas on November 24 in ode to his valour and heroism. Modi tweeted, "On the special occasion of Lachit Diwas, we bow to the courageous Lachit Borphukan. He was an outstanding leader and strategist, who played a pivotal role in protecting the unique culture of Assam. He also worked extensively towards empowering the poor and downtrodden." Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by Mughal forces to capture Assam

The battle of Saraighat was fought on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guwahati

Since 1999, the National Defence Academy (NDA) has been conferring its best cadet with the Lachit Borphukan gold medal every year.