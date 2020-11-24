Rising COVID-19 cases matter of concern, follow guidelines: Raj Guv tells people

Voicing concern over rising number of COVID-19 cases, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Tuesday asked people to follow all government guidelines to protect themselves from the infection. Observing that Rajasthan is observing a peak of COVID-19 cases, he asked people to maintain social distancing norms and wear face masks. “Rapidly increasing infection and loss of lives is a matter of concern. This is the peak of coronavirus infection and I appeal everyone to follow government directions for the prevention of infection,” Mishra said in a video message

He also appealed to people not to gather in large numbers during wedding ceremonies and functions.