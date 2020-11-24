Left Menu
New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

. DES12 RJ-VIRUS-GEHLOT-PM Increased testing, improved infrastructure to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot to Modi Jaipur: In a video conference with PM Narendra Modi over coronavirus on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle the infection..

Updated: 24-11-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 17:22 IST
New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

DEL49 JK-ABDULLAH-LAND Abdullahs' house in Jammu built on encroached land, NC headquarters legalised under Roshni Act: JK administration list Jammu: Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have been named by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in a list which alleges that their residential house in Jammu is built over illegally-possessed land, a charge denied by the father-son duo.

DES14 PB-TRAINS Amritsar-bound trains diverted as farmer body refuses to clear track Amritsar: The Railways on Tuesday diverted several Amritsar-bound trains as a farmer body protest against the Centre's farm laws refused to clear a track here. DES17 UP-MLA-WOMAN-DHARNA Woman claims to be BJP MLA's daughter-in-law, wants harassment case against him Shahjahanpur (UP): A woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of a BJP MLA sat on a dharna at the collectorate here, alleging that police are not registering a case of harassment against him on her complaint. DES6 UP-HOOCH MAYAWATI Hooch deaths: Mayawati demands strict action against erring officials Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday termed as "unfortunate" the loss of lives due to consumption of spurious liquor in the state and demanded stern action against those responsible.

DES12 RJ-VIRUS-GEHLOT-PM Increased testing, improved infrastructure to tackle coronavirus: Gehlot to Modi Jaipur: In a video conference with PM Narendra Modi over coronavirus on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government has increased testing and strengthened infrastructure to tackle the infection.

