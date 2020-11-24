Amarinder skips PM's meet on COVID-19 due to bad health

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday could not attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers and other representatives from states and union territories to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine distribution strategy because he was not well

He was tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative, his media advisor said

"Punjab CM @capt_amarinder couldn't attend PM @narendramodi's Covid vaccination distribution meet today as he was feeling under weather for the last couple of days. On doctor's advice he underwent #Covid test & his report has tested negative for coronavirus,” the media advisor tweeted.