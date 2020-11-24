How many Pakistanis, Rohingyas live in Old Hyderabad? Owaisi bristles over Telangana BJP chief's 'surgical strike' remark
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his "surgical strike in Old City of Hyderabad".ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-11-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 24-11-2020 22:50 IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at BJP Telangana president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his "surgical strike in Old City of Hyderabad". "A BJP leader said that if they win elections then they'll conduct surgical strikes in the Old City to remove Pakistanis and Rohingyas . I want to ask the BJP on whom you will conduct surgical strikes. All those living here are citizens of India. I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis and Rohingya people live here?" Asaduddin Owaisi said.
Earlier in the day, the Telangana BJP President said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and AIMIM were trying to win GHMC polls with Rohingyas, Pakistani and Afghanistani voters. "GHMC polls should be conducted without voters from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Rohingyas. We will conduct a surgical strike in Old City once we win the polls," Kumar said in an address while campaigning for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal corporation polls in Hyderabad. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) civic body polls will be held on December 1 and results will be declared after counting of votes on December 4. (ANI)
