Regional leaders, former allies express grief over demise of Ahmed Patel

Several regional leaders and former allies of Congress including, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief on the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

The Congress leader was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the COVID-19. He breathed his last after multi-organ failure. He was 71. "I am saddened to hear about the passing of Ahmed Patel Ji. My deepest sympathies are with his family at this difficult time," Akhilesh tweeted.

While condoling his death, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati said that Patel has left a deep impression on Indian politics and will always be remembered. "The death of Ahmed Patel, a well-known name of senior Congress leader and the politics of the country, is very sad. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. He was a very simple and quite sociable person. He left a deep impression on Indian politics will always be remembered," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed condolences over the demise of Ahmed Patel. "Deeply pained and saddened to hear about the demise of Sh. Ahmed Patel Ji. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers. May His soul rest in peace," Tejashwi Yadav tweeted.

Besides the RJD leader, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed shock over the death of the senior Congress leader. "Shocked to know about the demise of Ahmed Patel ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters. May his soul rest in peace," Kejriwal tweeted.

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao also expressed shock over the death of the senior Congress leader. "Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekar Rao has expressed shock over the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. The CM recalled his association with Ahmed Patel and conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family," Telangana Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

Earlier today, Faisal, son of Ahmed Patel said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday. "With profound grief & sorrow, I regret to announce the sad & untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted. (ANI)