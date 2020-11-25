Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chief says no-deal still possible despite progress in UK trade talks

The head of the European Union's executive on Wednesday reported "genuine progress" in Brexit talks but said the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a new trade deal on Dec. 31 remained, an outcome she said the bloc was prepared for.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 20:17 IST
EU chief says no-deal still possible despite progress in UK trade talks

The head of the European Union's executive on Wednesday reported "genuine progress" in Brexit talks but said the risk of Britain leaving the EU without a new trade deal on Dec. 31 remained, an outcome she said the bloc was prepared for. Britain and the EU are in a last-ditch effort to agree terms to keep trade flowing without tariffs or quotas from the start of 2021, after London's current standstill transition out of the 27-nation bloc ends.

"The next days are going to be decisive," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. "The European Union is well prepared for a no-deal-scenario, but of course we prefer to have an agreement." "With very little time ahead of us, we will do all in our power to reach an agreement. We are ready to be creative. But we are not ready to put into question the integrity of our single market," she said in a speech to the European Parliament.

Negotiators have agreed the outline of a new partnership treaty on goods and services, as well as on transport, she said, adding that "genuine progress" had been made on issues from judicial cooperation to coordinating welfare benefits. An EU official involved in the negotiations said a deal was possible, but not likely before the weekend at the earliest.

The three main obstacles to a deal are sharing out fishing quotas and agreeing access to waters; finding ways to settle future disputes; and ensuring economic fair play for companies, including on state aid. "We need to establish robust mechanisms, ensuring that competition is – and remains – free and fair over time. In the discussions about state aid, we still have serious issues, for instance when it comes to enforcement," said von der Leyen.

The German conservative said the EU needed to be able to retaliate on trade if Britain undercuts labour or environmental standards, and wanted long-term predictability for its fishing industry, which faces a reduced catch after Brexit. "DRAMATICALLY DIFFERENT"

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament on Wednesday the EU should accept "the reality that we must be able to control access to our waters" to make progress in the talks on fisheries. Johnson has repeatedly said he wants a deal with the EU, but only if it respects British sovereignty so he can say he has honoured his election pledge to "take back control".

The prime minister again ruled out seeking any extension of Brexit negotiations beyond Dec. 31. Officials say the two sides are still far apart on the main issues, with both wanting the other to compromise first.

EU states have pushed the Commission - which is negotiating with Britain on behalf of the bloc - to update contingency plans for a no-deal outcome, though the executive has so far held off. The official involved in the talks said the plans would only be updated next week if a deal has still not been reached, adding that EU and UK ideas for solutions on the three main contentious issues - which include putting transition periods and review clauses in the deal - were "dramatically different".

While the EU wants to lock in joint production standards for the future, as well as ensuring a long-term perspective for its fishing industry, the official said, Britain wants to be able to drop any such commitments after several years.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Protesters calling for jobs stop Tunisia's entire phosphate output

Protesters calling for jobs stopped Tunisias entire phosphate output on Wednesday by launching sit-ins at the sole producer of the key export during a day of strikes and protests around the country, officials and witnesses told Reuters.Stat...

Noida: No separate permission needed for wedding if guests up to 100

No separate permission is required for wedding functions in Gautam Buddh Nagar if the number of guests is up to 100, the district administration said Wednesday.&#160; However, it is binding on the organiser to intimate the administration an...

Stigma attached to TB biggest hindrance in reporting of disease: Vardhan

The stigma attached to tuberculosis is the biggest hindrance in reporting of the disease, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday and stressed on turning the fight against the disease to a peoples movement to overcome all barr...

Newly-elected MLA Medo Yhokha appointed advisor in Nagaland govt

Newly-elected NDPP MLA Medo Yhokha was on Wednesday appointed the Advisor for Technical Education and Elections in the Nagaland government. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio handed the appointment letter to Yhokha at his office, in presence of Dep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020