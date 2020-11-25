'Siraj and Jai Sri Ram' stay together in BJP: Vijayvargiya

In an apparent bid to woo the Muslim voters ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that the uniqueness of the party is that both "Siraj and Jai Shri Ram" can stay together on its stage. 'Siraj' is a Quranic name generally given to Muslim boys meaning light or lamp, while 'Jai Shri Ram' is a Hindi expression which means 'Hail Lord Ram' or 'Victory to Lord Ram'.

Vijayvargiya claimed that the difference between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee is that while the prime minister takes everyone along, the West Bengal chief minister favours one set of people over the other. The BJP has often accused the Trinamool Congress, headed by Banerjee, of appeasing the minority community.

"This is the stage of the Bharatiya Janata Party, where both Siraj and Jai Shri Ram can stay together. This is the uniqueness of the party," the BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal said while addressing a party rally here in Purba Medinipur district. The state where assembly election is due in April-May next year has around 30 per cent Muslim population.

"Modiji says 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikas aur sab ka vishwas'. This is the mantra of the BJP," Vijayvargiya said. At the rally in which a number of Trinamool Congress workers joined the saffron party, the BJP leader claimed that while Modi thinks of the welfare of the poor, Banerjee exploits them.

Claiming that the prime minister has sent five kg of vegetables to each citizen every month to deal with the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP leader alleged that syndicates in the state had sold those off in the market. "Modiji had sent Rs 2,000 crore for the treatment of those suffering from Covid, but the Mamata Banerjee dispensation misused the money," Vijayvargiya alleged.

The BJP leader reiterated the charge that a Rs 1,000 crore fund given for cyclone Amphan relief by the Centre was looted by syndicates in the state. Vijayvargiya also claimed that respect to women can be guaranteed only by a BJP government and urged the people of West Bengal to vote the saffron party to power in the Assembly elections.