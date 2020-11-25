Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Siraj and Jai Sri Ram' stay together in BJP: Vijayvargiya

In an apparent bid to woo the Muslim voters ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that the uniqueness of the party is that both "Siraj and Jai Shri Ram" can stay together on its stage.

PTI | Mecheda | Updated: 25-11-2020 22:47 IST | Created: 25-11-2020 22:47 IST
'Siraj and Jai Sri Ram' stay together in BJP: Vijayvargiya

In an apparent bid to woo the Muslim voters ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday said that the uniqueness of the party is that both "Siraj and Jai Shri Ram" can stay together on its stage. 'Siraj' is a Quranic name generally given to Muslim boys meaning light or lamp, while 'Jai Shri Ram' is a Hindi expression which means 'Hail Lord Ram' or 'Victory to Lord Ram'.

Vijayvargiya claimed that the difference between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee is that while the prime minister takes everyone along, the West Bengal chief minister favours one set of people over the other. The BJP has often accused the Trinamool Congress, headed by Banerjee, of appeasing the minority community.

"This is the stage of the Bharatiya Janata Party, where both Siraj and Jai Shri Ram can stay together. This is the uniqueness of the party," the BJP national general secretary in-charge of West Bengal said while addressing a party rally here in Purba Medinipur district. The state where assembly election is due in April-May next year has around 30 per cent Muslim population.

"Modiji says 'sab ka sath, sab ka vikas aur sab ka vishwas'. This is the mantra of the BJP," Vijayvargiya said. At the rally in which a number of Trinamool Congress workers joined the saffron party, the BJP leader claimed that while Modi thinks of the welfare of the poor, Banerjee exploits them.

Claiming that the prime minister has sent five kg of vegetables to each citizen every month to deal with the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the BJP leader alleged that syndicates in the state had sold those off in the market. "Modiji had sent Rs 2,000 crore for the treatment of those suffering from Covid, but the Mamata Banerjee dispensation misused the money," Vijayvargiya alleged.

The BJP leader reiterated the charge that a Rs 1,000 crore fund given for cyclone Amphan relief by the Centre was looted by syndicates in the state. Vijayvargiya also claimed that respect to women can be guaranteed only by a BJP government and urged the people of West Bengal to vote the saffron party to power in the Assembly elections.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season likely to split in two parts, what more we know

One Punch Man Season 3: What can happen to Saitama if Garou chooses monster pills

Science News Roundup: Drying habitat makes Australia's platypus vulnerable, scientists say; Timeline: Major milestones in Chinese space exploration and more

African Development Bank appoints Country Managers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Steelers and Ravens game moved to Sunday after positive tests

Positive COVID-19 tests from a number of Baltimore Ravens players have forced a Thanksgiving Day game with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved to Sunday, the National Football League said on Wednesday. The game between AFC North ri...

Uddhav Thackeray never plays vendetta politics: Maha minister

Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray doesnt believe in the politics of revenge, state agriculture minister Dada Bhuse said in Vasai on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function, Bhuse def...

Pune businessman who was traced in Jaipur was under depression

Pune-based businessman Gautam Pashankar, who was traced in Rajasthan on Tuesday over a month after he went missing, was under depression and had suicidal tendencies, but dropped the idea of ending life after thinking of his family, police s...

PM Narendra Modi chairs 33rd PRAGATI interaction

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the PRAGATI meeting on Wednesday which marked his thirty-third interaction through the ICT based multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, involving Central and State gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020