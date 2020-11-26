Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden urges Americans to be safe amid pandemic; Trump pardons ex-aide

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday pleaded with Americans to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump pardoned a former aide who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. Biden gave a presidential-style speech acknowledging people's fatigue with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but urging them to exercise caution as caseloads surge.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2020 03:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2020 03:16 IST
Biden urges Americans to be safe amid pandemic; Trump pardons ex-aide
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday pleaded with Americans to take steps to remain safe over the Thanksgiving holiday as COVID-19 cases soar, while President Donald Trump pardoned a former aide who had twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Biden gave a presidential-style speech acknowledging people's fatigue with restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but urging them to exercise caution as caseloads surge. "I know the country has grown weary of the fight. We need to remember - we're at war with the virus, not with one another," Biden said as he urged Americans to forgo the type of big family gatherings normally associated with Thursday's holiday, wear protective masks and maintain social distancing.

The Democratic former vice president again said he would take immediate steps to address the coronavirus pandemic on taking office on Jan. 20. Biden accused Trump during the campaign of panicking and surrendering in the face of a public health crisis. Shortly after Biden spoke, Trump pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador in Washington. It marked the latest instance in which Trump used his power of executive clemency to benefit a friend or associate.

More than 261,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, with the daily toll on Tuesday surpassing 2,000 for the first time since May, as infections and hospitalizations surge nationally. The United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Biden said the United States faced "a long hard winter" but that it was during the most difficult circumstances that "the soul of our nation has been forged." He said he hoped the recent positive news on vaccine development - the first shots potentially could be made available to some Americans within weeks - would serve as incentive for people to take simple steps to get the virus under control.

Since winning the Nov. 3 election, Biden has offered a message of national healing and reconciliation after Trump's tumultuous term, while the Republican president still refuses to concede and falsely claimed again on Wednesday that the election was stolen. Without mentioning Trump, Biden addressed the messy election aftermath.

"Our democracy was tested this year," Biden said. "In America, we have full and fair and free elections and then we honor the results. The people of this nation and the laws of the land won't stand for anything else." ECONOMIC APPOINTMENTS

Biden plans next week to name his choices for some key positions in his administration, including his economic team, communications director Kate Bedingfield said. They are expected to include former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as U.S. Treasury secretary. Trump's administration gave the green light on Monday to formal transition efforts even as he continues to challenge the election results by making unsubstantiated claims of voting fraud. Biden was expected to receive his first presidential daily intelligence briefing on Monday, Bedingfield said.

Bedingfield added that Biden's team had been encouraged by the "professional and welcoming response" of civil servants. Trump has waged a failed legal battle to overturn the election results. The outgoing president on Wednesday canceled a trip to accompany his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to a meeting of Republican state legislators in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, where Giuliani repeated his unsubstantiated allegations of voting fraud.

But Trump spoke to the participants by speaker phone, repeating his debunked claims that the election had been stolen, drawing cheers from the partisan crowd. "This election was lost by the Democrats. They cheated. It was a fraudulent election," Trump said, without offering evidence.

In addition to beating Trump by 306-232 in the Electoral College, Biden won the nationwide popular vote by more than 6.1 million votes over Trump. Bedingfield called the Gettysburg event "a sideshow." State and federal officials have said there is no evidence of the type of large-scale fraud Trump claims.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro rejected Trump's claims. "The sitting president's remarks today were devoid of reality," Shapiro, a Democrat, said on Twitter. "The election is over. Pennsylvania has certified results & declared Joe Biden the winner of our Commonwealth. Lying through a cell phone at a fake hearing changes nothing."

TRENDING

Netflix confirms Money Heist Season 5’s release in 2021, what more we know

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures muted ahead of weekly jobless claims

Google Meet attendance reports to include live streaming viewership data

Women's participate in income-generating initiatives can narrow Laos' gender gap

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump refuses to accept Biden's win as transition proceeds

President Donald Trump has baselessly claimed anew that he had won the election and uttered repeated falsehoods as he called into an event held by Pennsylvania Republicans to investigate unproven allegations of voter fraud. This was an elec...

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in Russia probe

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Trumps pardon...

Soccer world mourns as Argentina great Maradona dies aged 60

Diego Maradona, widely regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time before drug and alcohol addiction marred his career, died on Wednesday at his home in Argentina after suffering a heart attack, his lawyer said. He was 60. Be...

Soccer-Maradona - the greatest street footballer

Diego Maradonas famous second goal against England in the 1986 World Cup began with the tightest of turns by the Argentine and the deftest of touches to begin his incredible, unstoppable, dribble goalwards.It was the kind of technique and i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020