BJP committed to values espoused by Ambedkar: Nadda on Constitution Day

BJP president J P Nadda paid tributes to B R Ambedkar, a key figure in the making of the Constitution, on Constitution Day on Thursday and said the party-led government at the Centre is committed to building an equal society as he wanted. BJP leaders paid floral tributes to Ambedkar at the party's headquarters here and then heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the All India Presiding Officers Conference. In his tweets, the BJP president said the Modi government paid special respect to Ambedkar, an icon for Dalits, by building the 'panch tirth', a reference to five key places associated with his life, due to the BJP's commitment to his ideas. He said that Ambedkar carried out unprecedented work of transforming the Indian society through the Constitution. "His devotion to work, and his struggle and reforms are inspirational to all," Nadda said. The Constitution reflects our values, lives, conduct and traditions, and the nation is advancing towards "ek Bharat, shrestha Bharat" (One India, great India) due to its strength, he said.