Hyderabad civic polls: BJP promises Rs 25,000 assistance to rain-hit families; Nadda to campaign on Friday

The BJP on Thursday promised financial assistance of Rs 25,000 for each family affected by the recent rains in the city, free electricity to families which consume less than 100 units and free travel for women in city buses and metro trains, among others, in its manifesto for the civic polls in Hyderabad. The manifesto, released by former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said COVID-19 vaccine would be provided to all as per the suggestions of the Centre.

It said an effective plan would be prepared to control the spread of the virus in the city which would enable everyone to get tested for the virus free of cost. The manifesto also promises free drinking water supply, setting up three new women police stations every year and one toilet per kilometre for women and free Tablets for students of government schools in view of their difficulties to access online education during the ongoing pandemic.

The manifesto promised property tax waiver for families living in slum areas. The SC colonies and 'bastis' (residential localities) would be exempted from paying the property tax, it said.

Observing that only 22,000 personnel are currently working in the GHMC, while the actual staff strength should be around one lakh, the manifesto said 28,000 vacancies would be filled in the first year. Alleging that Rs 600 crore of electricity pilferage is taking place in old Hyderabad, the manifesto said such pilferage would be checked.

The manifesto said a special package would be implemented for the development of old city of Hyderabad, while steps would be taken for protecting its historic heritage. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are scheduled to be held on December 1.

Asked about an official release from the CMO that state government has information that some leaders were trying to foment trouble ahead of the civic polls, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who was present on the occasion, said the Chief Minister should say who is trying to create trouble. Rao had called a meeting of officials (on Wednesday) and stated what he did for benefitting in the elections, he claimed.

It is his responsibility to say as to who is trying to cause trouble, Reddy said. On the reported comments of some TRS leaders and state ministers that Rohingyas are not there in the city and about their status, Reddy said some Rohingyas are staying in the city and the state government had sent details in writing to the Centre.

The Centre has full information that Rohingyas are there in the city and that they are also livingin some other places in the country, he said. The Centre is reviewing the matter and collecting information and it will take a decision at an appropriate time,Reddy added.

Replying to another query, he said the state police continuously monitors the Rohingyas in Hyderabad. Asked if their names have found place in voters lists, he said there have been some such instances and also of securing a ration card and somepolice officers were suspended in a case.

Asked if there are Pakistanis also in the city, he said there are some whose documents expired. The issue of Rohingyas and other illegal infiltrators figured during the campaign for the GHMC polls with the state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar saying that the BJP, after winning Mayor's elections, would conduct a surgical strike in the old city of Hyderabad to send away Rohingyas, Pakistanis and others.

The comment drew flak from TRS and others. Talking about the BJP's manifesto, TRS working president K T Rama Rao claimed that the BJP used pictures of the development works done by the TRS government in its manifesto.

"Dear BJP manifesto writers, glad that you chose pictures of the work done by TRS govt in your GHMC manifesto. We will take this as a compliment to our work.

But let me remind you what they say in Hyderabad," he said, quoting a Hyderabadi saying that intelligence is required even to copy. Meanwhile, the BJP said party president J P Nadda would take part in the poll campaign on Friday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also likely to visit the city in the next few days, BJP sources said.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.