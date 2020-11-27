Left Menu
Development News Edition

Phone call row: Lalu shifted from hospital director s bungalow to paying ward

Imprisoned RJD president Lalu Prasad was shifted from the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembly Speaker's post, an official said.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 27-11-2020 01:05 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 01:05 IST
Phone call row: Lalu shifted from hospital director s bungalow to paying ward

Imprisoned RJD president Lalu Prasad was shifted from the director's bungalow of a Ranchi hospital to its paying ward on Thursday following his alleged phone call to a Bihar BJP MLA seeking his help in defeating the NDA candidate for assembly Speaker's post, an official said. Prasad, the former Bihar chief minister who was convicted in fodder scam cases, was undergoing treatment in the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) for multiple ailments.

"Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted from the bungalow of the director to room number A-11 of the paying ward today," Dr Waghmare Krishna Prasad, Additional Director of RIMS and Joint Health Secretary of Jharkhand, told PTI. Waghmare said that it was decided by the RIMS administration to bring the former Union minister back to the paying ward so that proper arrangements can be made for his treatment.

Besides, he said, "The new director is now staying in the RIMS guest house and waiting for the bungalow to be vacated." When the RJD chief was shifted to the bungalow, it was vacant. Howeer, sources in the Home Department said that after Tuesday's "phone call", the prison administration was instructed to take strict action.

Prasad was transferred from the paying ward of the RIMS to the residence of its director in August to protect him from exposure to coronavirus. The Jharkhand government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the allegation that Prasad, violating the jail manual, telephoned Bihar BJP MLA Lalan Kumar Paswan, asking him to abstain from voting during the Speaker's election on Tuesday.

Prasad, who also served as the Railway minister in the UPA-I government, has been behind bars since December, 2017 in cases related to the fodder scam in the 1990s in undivided Bihar, when money was fraudulently withdrawn from treasuries in the name of supplying fodder to animals. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdev said that the Hemant Soren government shifted Prasad to the paying ward under pressure as the "illegal work" of the RJD boss has been exposed.

In Jharkhand, the RJD is part of the JMM-led ruling coalition which also has the Congress. The purported call was made by Prasad on Tuesday and in the audio clip which was shared by senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on his Twitter handle he could be heard asking Paswan to "be absent, saying that you have got afflicted with corona".

Upon being told by the MLA that he was bound by party discipline, Prasad had said, "We are going to topple this government.... You will be made a minister later on". The MLA lodged a police complaint against Prasad in this connection.

Former Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha president Jitan Ram Manjhi also revealed during the day that the RJD supremo had made several bids by telephoning his close aides to talk to him over the Speaker's election. "There is no justification in keeping him (Prasad) in the paying ward. He should have been sent back to the Birsa Munda Jail," the Jharkhand BJP spokesperson said.

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Jharkhand High Court seeking an impartial inquiry into Prasads health..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pepe redeems himself as Arsenal ease to win at Molde

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe put himself back in manager Mikel Artetas good books with the opening goal in a 3-0 win at Molde on Thursday to all but assure his sides place in the Europa League knockout stages. The Ivory Coast international,...

Odisha CM writes to Gadkari for early completion of bridge

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has urged Union Road Transport Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure early completion of a four-lane bridge on the new National Highway-520. Patnaik in a letter to Gadkari said that no...

All efforts will be made for direct funding to ADCs in Mizoram: Rijiju

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said efforts will be made to ensure that the three Autonomous District Councils ADCs in Mizoram receive direct funding from the Centre. Rijiju arrived in the state on Wednesday t...

Delhi riots: Delhi police likely to release photos of 20 accused

The Delhi Police is likely to release photographs of 20 people accused in the Northeast Delhi riots which will put up at public places across the national capital, officials said on Thursday. Police also said that a reward will be given t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020