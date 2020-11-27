Polling underway for second phase of panchayat elections in Rajasthan
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 14:33 IST
Over 25 per cent polling was registered till noon on Friday for the second phase of elections for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti members in 21 districts of Rajasthan. A State Election Commission spokesman said that polling began at 7.30 am and by noon, 25.68 percent polling was recorded. Polling will conclude at 5 pm. He said polling is underway in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk, and Udaipur districts Voting is being held for 1137 members of 59 Panchayat Samitis and their respective Zila Parishad members.
In the second phase, 59.86 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their vote at 8403 polling stations. The counting of all the phases will be done on December 8.
