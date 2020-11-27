Farmers' protest: Kisan Cong slams BJP-ruled states

Dehradun, Nov 27 (PTI) National coordinator of Kisan Congress Rakesh Kumar Singh on Friday accused BJP-ruled states of using repressive measures against farmers and warned that attempts to quell their protests will only further intensify them. Referring to Thursday's incident in Haryana where farmers marching to Delhi had to face water cannons and teargas shells, Singh said coercive methods to silence farmers would only worsen the situation

"If the new farm laws are in the interest of farmers as claimed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi why does he shy away from meeting them?" said Singh, who is also general secretary of the All India Kisan Congress.