HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: Nation DEL4 LD FARMERS Teargas, drones and water cannons as thousands of farmers gather at Delhi's borders New Delhi/Chandigarh: Carrying flags and shouting slogans, thousands of farmers gathered at various entry points into the national capital in a determined bid to push their way through as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the new farm laws while police blocked them with barricades, teargas shells and batons. DEL53 HR-PB-LD FARMERS PERMISSION Farmers allowed entry into Delhi; Amarinder welcomes move Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday welcomed the Union government's decision allowing farmers to enter the national capital and hold peaceful agitation.

DEL5 FARMERS-RAHUL No govt in the world can stop farmers fighting 'battle of truth': Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the agitation of farmers against the new farm laws and said no government in the world can stop farmers fighting the "battle of truth". BOM14 PM-VACCINE-2ND LD VISIT PM to review vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Pune and Hyderabad Ahmedabad/Pune/Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad on Saturday to review coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

DEL34 BIZ-LD VACCINE-RUSSIA-HETERO RDIF, Hetero agree to produce over 100 mn doses of Sputnik V vaccine in India New Delhi: Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and pharma firm Hetero have agreed to produce over 100 million doses per year in India of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, Russia's sovereign wealth fund said in a statement. DEL6 JK-MEHBOOBA-3RDLD HOUSE ARREST JK: Authorities put Mufti, daughter under alleged house arrest, disallow press conference Srinagar Kashmir is an "open air prison” where no one has the right to express their opinion, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said on Friday after the authorities barred her from holding a press conference at her residence here where she was allegedly placed under house arrest in the morning.

CAL10 WB-SUVENDU-2NDLD RESIGN TMC heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari resigns as Bengal transport minister Kolkata: Senior Trinamool Congress leader Suvendu Adhikari, who has been at odds with the party's leadership, tendered his resignation as the state's transport minister on Friday amid speculations over his next political move. Legal LGD24 SC-LD ARNAB SC extends Arnab's interim bail, says criminal law not a weapon for selective harassment New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday extended the interim bail of TV anchor Arnab Goswami and two others till four weeks after the Bombay High Court decides their pleas for quashing of an FIR in the 2018 abetment to suicide case, stating that the judiciary should ensure criminal law does not become a weapon for selective harassment.

LGD23 SC-LOAN MORATORIUM SC directs govt to implement its decision to forego interest on eight categories of loans New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday directed the government to ensure that all steps be taken to implement its decision to forego interest on eight specified categories of loans paid upto Rs two crore in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign: FGN22 NEPAL-INDIA-LD SHRINGLA India sees itself as Nepal's 'foremost friend and development partner', says Shringla Kathmandu: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said India and Nepal are on the same page and share the same vision as he underlined that New Delhi sees itself as Nepal's "foremost friend and development partner" in this country's quest for economic and social development. FGN24 US-ELECTION-LD TRUMP Will leave White House if Electoral College declares Biden winner: Trump Washington: US President Donald Trump said for the first time that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College declares Joe Biden as the winner, but made clear he is not prepared to "concede" the election. By Lalit K Jha FGN26 ISRAEL-26/11-2NDLD PLAQUE Memorial plaque for Jewish victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks unveiled at Israel synagogue Eilat (Israel): Jewish outreach movement Chabad has unveiled a plaque at its synagogue in this southern Israeli coastal city in memory of six Jews killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, demanding that the Pakistani perpetrators of the carnage be brought to justice. By Harinder Mishra.