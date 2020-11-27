Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM's face-off with Bedi, Centre hits Pondy's progress: AIADMK

"Law and order is also in a shambles during the current Congress rule in Puducherry what with occurrence of crimes every other day," he said. Anbalagan said the people were now seeking the return of the AINRC rule in Puducherry..

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:28 IST
CM's face-off with Bedi, Centre hits Pondy's progress: AIADMK

Puducherry, Nov 27 (PTI): The opposition AIADMK here on Friday charged the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy with having hampered the development of Puducherry by frequent confrontation with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Centre. Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan told reporters after a meeting with the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N Rangasamy (AINRC) at the latter`s party office that the previous AINRC rule led by Rangasamy had promoted welfare of the people.

Anbalagan alleged that the present Congress government has failed the people during the last four-and-a-half years. "Free rice scheme introduced by AINRC government in the past has not been properly implemented now because of the tussle with the Lieutenant Governor," Anbalagan said.

He said the number of the aged for whom monthly assistance has been given has not been increased since the the previous AINRC rule. "Law and order is also in a shambles during the current Congress rule in Puducherry what with occurrence of crimes every other day," he said.

Anbalagan said the people were now seeking the return of the AINRC rule in Puducherry..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagir Kaur elected as new SGPC president

Senior Akali leader Jagir Kaur was on Friday elected as the president of apex gurdwara body SGPC. Elected for a year, she will be the 45th president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.Elected as SGPC chief for the third time, Ka...

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the...

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020