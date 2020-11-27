CM's face-off with Bedi, Centre hits Pondy's progress: AIADMK

Puducherry, Nov 27 (PTI): The opposition AIADMK here on Friday charged the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy with having hampered the development of Puducherry by frequent confrontation with Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and the Centre. Leader of the legislature wing of the AIADMK A Anbalagan told reporters after a meeting with the former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition N Rangasamy (AINRC) at the latter`s party office that the previous AINRC rule led by Rangasamy had promoted welfare of the people.

Anbalagan alleged that the present Congress government has failed the people during the last four-and-a-half years. "Free rice scheme introduced by AINRC government in the past has not been properly implemented now because of the tussle with the Lieutenant Governor," Anbalagan said.

He said the number of the aged for whom monthly assistance has been given has not been increased since the the previous AINRC rule. "Law and order is also in a shambles during the current Congress rule in Puducherry what with occurrence of crimes every other day," he said.

Anbalagan said the people were now seeking the return of the AINRC rule in Puducherry..