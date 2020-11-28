Left Menu
Fadnavis attacks Maharashtra CM over its Covid-19 management

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra and said it had failed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

28-11-2020
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis speaking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday hit out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra and said it had failed to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Fadnavis targeted the Maha Vikas Aghadi on its one-year of governance and said that Shiv Sena has discarded Hindutva, apparently referring to its alliance with the Congress.

"Our Hindutva hasn't changed. Shiv Sena has left Hindutva. How can they forget what their allies said on Savarkar? They are with Congress which backs Gupkar Declaration, that talks of restoring Article 370 with China's aid," Fadnavis said in a press conference here. "This government was most unsuccessful in tackling Covid pandemic. This is fortunate for us that Maharashtra is not affected by the second wave of Covid. These people shamelessly claim that they controlled Covid. Out of all deaths in the country due to Covid, there are 47,000 in Maharashtra only. They are fighting with data and not the Covid," he said.

Fadnavis said that the Thackeray government had indulged in corruption in Covid-19 management in the state. "I sent several letters to the chief minister during the pandemic. He responded to none, neither had he acted on my suggestions. They have done a lot of corruption in Covid management, we will expose them all," the BJP leader said.

Fadnavis said that cases of actor Kangana Ranaut and journalist Arnab Goswami are examples of "misuse" of the government machinery. "Not only have these two cases but many other RTI activists and others been threatened by such actions not to speak against the government. Who will apologize for these actions which are criticised by the highest courts of the land? Will the Chief Minister apologise? He will not apologise, I know this," he said.

Accusing Thackeray of threatening others, he said: "If you have to run your government for five years but don't threaten others, this does not suit a chief minister." "You seek votes in the name of Modi ji and then join hands with his opponents. This is a government of betrayal," he said. (ANI)

