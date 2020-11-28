Left Menu
Hyderabad civic polls:BJP's Sambit Patra attacks AIMIM

People of Hyderabad have to decide whether they want a Mayor of the development-oriented BJP or divisive politics-oriented AIMIM's in the city civic polls to be held on December 1, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Saturday.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-11-2020 17:40 IST
People of Hyderabad have to decide whether they want a Mayor of the development-oriented BJP or divisive politics-oriented AIMIM's in the city civic polls to be held on December 1, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Saturday. "The people of Hyderabad have to choose whose Mayor it is going to be.

It will be BJP's Mayor or Mayor of MIM (AIMIM)? What kind of Mayor is needed? The development oriented BJP's Mayor or communal politics, divisive politcs-oriented Mayor of MIM which does politics of exclusion," he told reporters here. A vote for Congress means a for vote for TRS and a vote for TRS means a vote for the AIMIM, he claimed.

Patra, who addressed the press conference in connection with the GHMC polls, said the BJP is fighting the elections of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, while the "family and friend" (apparently referring to TRS and AIMIM) are fighting elections of "FFMC Pvt Ltd" which means "Family, Friend Private Limited." "It is the corporation of a family and friend. It is their personal property.The family and its friend are looking at this election that way," he said.

Slamming TRS leaders over comments there is no alliance between the TRS and AIMIM, he recalled TRS had sought victory in 16 out of the 17 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the Hyderabad seat to AIMIM. TRS had said 'Car, Sir and Padaharu' in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections which signified 'Car (the poll symbol of TRS), Sir (the leadership of CM KCR) and 'padaharu' (which means 16 in Telugu), Patra said.

"They contested elections in 16 seats, not 17 seats.Who said 'Car, Sir, Padaharu'?.. So, attempt should not be made to spread this lie that there is no alliance," he said. Referring to an AIMIM MLA in Bihar reportedly insisting that the draft for the oath in Urdu should have "Bharat", as it is in the Constitution, instead of "Hindustan" , Patra claimed they are using "Bharat" now, but AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had earlier said in Parliament that he would not say "Bharat Mata" and "Bharat" even if a sword is put on his neck.

The BJP leader also asked if the double bedroom promise of TRS for thepoor has been implemented.PTI SJR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

