Jyotiraditya Scindia meets MP CM
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his official residence here on Monday. Before the meeting with Chouhan on Monday, Scindia, who is a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters that there will no discussion on the state cabinet expansion during the meeting. PTI MAS ADU GK GK.PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-11-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 18:15 IST
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at his official residence here on Monday. Since March this year, a number of Scindia loyalists quit the Congress, resulting in collapse of the then Kamal Nath government.
Bypolls were held earlier this month in 28 state Assembly seats, including three which fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs. The BJP won 19 of these seats, while the Congress bagged nine. Before the meeting with Chouhan on Monday, Scindia, who is a Rajya Sabha member, told reporters that there will no discussion on the state cabinet expansion during the meeting.
