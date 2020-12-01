BJP leader Kiran Maheshwari cremated in Udaipur

Left Menu
Senior BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari, who died due to COVID-19, was cremated here on Tuesday. Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand and also a former MP, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days. The 59-year-old leader died late Sunday night Her son lit the funeral pyre at the cremation ground on Rani Road.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 01-12-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 15:59 IST
Senior BJP leader and MLA from Rajsamand Kiran Maheshwari, who died due to COVID-19, was cremated here on Tuesday. Maheshwari, a three-time MLA from Rajsamand and also a former MP, was undergoing treatment at Medanta hospital for the past few days. The 59-year-old leader died late Sunday night

Her son lit the funeral pyre at the cremation ground on Rani Road. Her family members and close relatives wearing PPE kits attended the funeral. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and several other leaders and party workers offered floral tributes to Maheshwari at her residence

She is the second MLA in Rajasthan who has died due to COVID-19. Last month, Congress MLA from Sahara constituency (Bhilwara) Kailash Trivedi had succumbed to the virus.

