Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let us focus on peace, harmony in Arunachal Pradesh: CM

Khandu appreciated the efforts of a few community-based organisations for conducting folklore and folksong competitions on social media platforms during the lockdown. He also praised the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) for tirelessly working through its various tribe-based branches to promote, preserve and propagate indigenous faiths and cultural traditions.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 01-12-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 20:06 IST
Let us focus on peace, harmony in Arunachal Pradesh: CM
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@PemaKhanduBJP)

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday asserted that India is a democratic and secular country, where every religion and faith is equal. Speaking at the Indigenous Faith Day here, Khandu observed that earlier all tribes and communities followed their respective indigenous faiths, which, pushed by modernity and democratic process, changed with time.

"What we should never forget is that we are all from the same origin. So let us respect each other and focus on peace, harmony, and development of our state," he said. The Indigenous Faith Day is celebrated to preserve, promote, and protect the traditional faith and practices of tribal communities.

"I appeal to the elders to teach their young ones their native language and urge them to speak in their native language at least at home. If any of our languages dies, the connection to our cultural identity will die," the chief minister said. Khandu appreciated the efforts of a few community-based organizations for conducting folklore and folksong competitions on social media platforms during the lockdown.

He also praised the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) for tirelessly working through its various tribe-based branches to promote, preserve and propagate indigenous faiths and cultural traditions. The chief minister said that the department of Indigenous Affairs (DIA), established in 2017 for the preservation and promotion of the indigenous culture of the state, will henceforth have an advisory council, replacing the present posts of chairman and vice-chairman.

Members will be appointed to the advisory council on a rotation basis from each community of the state, who will in coordination with departmental officials chalk out plans and policies to guide the minister concerned. Referring to Article 371(H) of the Constitution (Special provision with respect to the state of Arunachal Pradesh notwithstanding anything in the Constitution), the chief minister said that feedbacks from community-based organizations have been received and he will be calling on the Prime Minister soon to discuss the matter.

Khandu said, as people were not educated and aware of their tribal rights vis-a-vis Constitutional provisions when Arunachal Pradesh was conferred statehood in 1987, constitutional protection of tribal rights in the state had "missed the bus". He expressed optimism that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will resolve the issue.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pelosi, Mnuchin to speak Tuesday on COVID-19 relief

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi are due to speak on Tuesday, with a source familiar saying the talks will take place at 1 pm EST 1800 GMT.The two have not spoken since talks on coronav...

HC imposes Rs one lakh fine on BMC corporator

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on a corporator of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC for wasting the civic bodys time by filing an incomplete petition. BMC corporator Bhalchandra Shirsat has moved the...

TRS, BJP workers clash during GHMC polls

A clash broke out between Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS and Bharatiya Janata Party BJP workers at Kukatpally during the polling for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections earlier today. During the clash, the police took one ...

AstraZeneca partner sticks with two full dose regimen in COVID trials in India

Serum Institute of India, which has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine, will continue to test a two full dose regimen of the shot despite it showing a lower success rate than a half and full dose regimen in pivot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020