Around 63 pc voter turnout in third phase of Rajasthan's zila parishad, panchayat samiti polls

The third phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members elections in Rajasthan on Tuesday saw a voter turnout of around 63 per cent. The voting began in the morning amid tight security arrangements at 7,964 polling booths in 52 panchayat samitis of 21 districts.

State election commissioner P S Mehra said 63.80 per cent of 57.91 lakh voters voted in the elections on Tuesday. The highest voting of 82.09 per cent was recorded in Pipalkhunt panchayat samiti in Pratapgarh district, he said. The voter turnout in first and second phases was 61.80 and 63.18 per cent, respectively.

The elections were held in Ajmer, Banswara, Barmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur districts. Nearly 20,000 EVMs were used and more than 40,000 personnel deployed in the third phase of elections.

Polling for the fourth and final phase of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members will be held on December 5, while counting for all the phases will be held on December 8 at district headquarters..