AAP hits out at Amarinder over farm law notification issue

The AAP on Tuesday hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of joining hands with the BJP over his attack on the Delhi government's notification of one of three farm laws of the Centre being stiffly opposed by the farmers.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 22:30 IST
The AAP on Tuesday hit back at Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accusing him of joining hands with the BJP over his attack on the Delhi government's notification of one of three farm laws of the Centre being stiffly opposed by the farmers. The Punjab unit of AAP in a statement alleged that Singh was a "BJP's CM" and making "false allegations" against Arvind Kejriwal.

"Captain Amarinder Singh and BJP have joined hands to make completely false allegations that the Delhi government has passed the black farm laws," the statement said. Singh lashed out at the AAP for issuing the notification to implement the "draconian" farm laws in Delhi, saying the party did it in the "midst of the crisis" while "pretending" to be standing with the farmers.

The Modi government had "planned" to put protesting farmers in jail but Kejriwal government declined to convert stadiums into jails, charged the AAP statement. "After the plan to put protesting farmers into jail failed, BJP and Captain entered into a setting to defame Kejriwal by spreading lies that Kejriwal government has passed the black laws," it alleged.

Entire Punjab knows how Captain Amarinder and Akali Dal supported BJP in passing these "black" laws, the statement said and claimed the Punjab chief minister was a member of the committee that framed the farm laws..

