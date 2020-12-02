Congress accuses Telangana SEC of appointing minor boy as polling officer in GHMC election

Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju on Tuesday alleged that the Telangana State Election Commission appointed a 17-year-old student as the assistant presiding officer at a polling station here during the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election on December 1. Dasoju uploaded a video on micro-blogging website Twitter, in which the boy is purportedly seen wearing an official ID card.

"Yet another glimpse of fraudulent GHMC Election 2020. How come a 17-year-old student appointed as the assistant presiding officer? Shame on you Telangana State Election Commission. Urge Hon'ble High Court of Telangana to launch an inquiry into this fraudulent election," he stated. The counting of votes will take place on December 4. (ANI)