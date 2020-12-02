Convene meeting of party legislators, chief whip tells BJP's Karnataka chief

Amid reports of groupism within the BJP's Karnataka unit, party MLA and government's chief whip in the Legislative Assembly V Sunil Kumar has asked state president Nalin Kumar Kateel to convene a meeting of legislators to discuss recent developments including cabinet expansion and appointments to boards. Expressing concern over ministers, legislators and party leaders making public statements, he urged Kateel to rein in them immediately.

"Such public statements have hurt thousands of party workers and well-wishers, who are working under one ideology, with discipline," Kumar said in his letter to Kateel dated December 1. Without differentiating between the old guard or newcomers, the party's disciplinary framework has to be made loud and clear to every one, he said, adding that "I am confident that you will do that immediately." The much awaited expansion or reshuffle of the B S Yediyurappa cabinet, for which the party high command is yet to give its consent, has led to groupism within the party, with leaders belonging to groups hobnobbing and giving open statements or expressing their disgruntlement.

The newcomers--Congress-JDS rebels who are now with the BJP--claim the BJP came to power because of them and that they should be inducted into the cabinet for their "sacrifice." However, some veteran functionaries have expressed strong reservations to it and assert it is they who have nurtured the party to this level. There is also disgruntlement over the possible induction of MLC C P Yogeshwar's into the cabinet, with some leaders saying he is not directly elected by the people.The comments come in the wake of the chief minister indicating he will be made a minister.

Kumar, who is MLA from Karkala, said legislators like him have to share their opinions within the party forum on appointments to boards and corporations, cabinet exercise, and the state president has to listen to them. "Modi like administration, ideology based administration, antyodaya and people friendly programmes have to reflect in our administration.

Also we will have to share our opinions and suggestions before you (Kateel) regarding recent developments in this government, its decisions, and also activities in the party," he said. The suggestions that they will offer will be aimed at further strengthening the party and making the administration more effective, he added.