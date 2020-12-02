MVA govt won't last long, it lacks people's trust: BJP leader

Left Menu
BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would not remain in power for long as it lacks people's trust. Ahead of his visit to the financial capital, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the city's film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away the businesses.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:19 IST
BJP general secretary C T Ravi on Wednesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government would not remain in power for long as it lacks people's trust. Ravi, who is party's in-charge of Maharashtra, was talking to reporters at Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir at Reshimbagh here.

"I feel this government (MVA) will not stay in power for long. People do not trust this government. How long will it last in the number game?" he said. "Maharashtra does not have a BJP government. When the BJP comes back to power in the state, prohibition on cow slaughter and law against 'love jihad' will be implemented on the lines of the UP government," Ravi said in response to a query.

The Uttar Pradesh government recently approved a draft ordinance to curb forcible or "dishonest" religious conversions, including those for the sake of marriage, which could land violators in jail for up to 10 years. Replying to a query about ruling MVA parties' opposition to UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ongoing visit to Mumbai, Ravi said, "They cannot work like Yogi Adityanath and hence they are making allegations," he said.

Adityanath on Wednesday said he met experts from Bollywood, including directors, producers and actors in Mumbai to seek their suggestions for the upcoming film city in Noida which will be spread across 1,000 acres. Ahead of his visit to the financial capital, ruling Congress in Maharashtra had alleged a conspiracy to snatch away the city's film city to UP, and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had vowed not to allow anybody to "forcibly" take away the businesses.

