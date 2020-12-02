Left Menu
Montenegro PM-designate targets red tape, graft in new govt programme

Reuters | Belgrade | Updated: 02-12-2020 19:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 19:34 IST
Montenegro's Prime Minister-designate Zdravko Krivokapic pledged to slash red tape and tackle endemic corruption in a programme put before parliament on Wednesday which, if approved, would end three decades of socialist rule. Krivokapic has proposed a coalition government comprising pro-Serb, centre-right and green parties which together have a majority of just one deputy in the 81-seat parliament. The coalition narrowly won an Aug. 30 election.

The coalition will take office if parliament approves its programme, whose centrepiece is reforming a bloated state apparatus built by the outgoing Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS), which is loyal to long-serving President Milo Djukanovic. "(Our) basic aspiration is to be the government of all, the government of the people... (for) the prosperity of our society," Krivokapic, a previously little-known university professor, told lawmakers.

The parliamentary debate on the coalition's programme is expected to continue into Thursday and possibly Friday before the vote is held. Krivokapic and his coalition partners as well as democracy and human rights watchdogs have long accused Djukanovic and the DPS of running Montenegro, a tiny Adriatic republic of 620,000 people, as their own fiefdom with links to organised crime.

The DPS and Djukanovic, who will seek re-election as president in 2023, have denied such charges. Krivokapic said his government would tackle an economic downturn, a rising number of COVID-19 cases, while working to eradicate corruption and organised crime, a key condition for Montenegro's long-term goal of joining the European Union.

He also pledged Montenegro's continued commitment to NATO, which it joined in 2017. Krivokapic and his For the Future of Montenegro alliance enjoy the support of the powerful Serbian Orthodox Church, the biggest in the country, and wants closer ties with Serbia, a former partner in the now-defunct Yugoslav federation.

This year and last, the Serbian Orthodox Church held daily protests against a law adopted last December that allows the state to seize religious assets whose historical ownership cannot be proven. Krivokapic pledged to amend the law.

