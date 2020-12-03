White House coronavirus adviser Fauci to meet with Biden transition team -CNN

White House coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci will meet with members of President-elect Joe Biden's team on Thursday after President Donald Trump's administration delayed the transition process for weeks amid a coronavirus surge.

Fauci has already met with incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain, he told CBS News in an interview. Fauci has become the most high-profile member of the White House task force in the months since the pandemic began, often clashing with Trump on how to protect Americans. CNN also confirmed the meeting.