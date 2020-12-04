Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: NCP leaders hail MVA's performance in MLC polls

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 13:17 IST
Maha: NCP leaders hail MVA's performance in MLC polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the victory of MVA candidates in the biennial state Legislative Council polls was a symbol of the unity among the alliance constituents. He said it showed that the people of the state have reposed their faith in the government.

His statement comes after the NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, won the Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies of the legislative council on Friday. Results of three other seats are yet to be declared, but the MVA candidates are leading in two seats. Biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers' as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1. The BJP has won only the Dhule-Nandurbar local bodies seat.

In a statement, Pawar thanked voters for their mandate favouring the MVA candidates. "The victory of the MVA candidates is a symbol of the unity among all the alliance constituents and the faith reposed in the state government by the people," he said.

Maharashtra minister and state NCP chief Jayant Patil said the poll outcome showed that apart from farmers, workers and middle class people, highly-educated voters also support the MVA government. Home Minister Anil Deshmukh also thanked the voters and added that they "bent lofty necks" of rival parties by backing the MVA candidates.

"We were humble before the people yesterday, are so today and will always be so. Congratulations to the #MahaVikasAghadi candidates," he tweeted in Marathi. Deshmukh also said that the opposition parties should now support the government in the state's development.

"If it cannot do so, it should at least stop anti- Maharashtra activities #BJP," the minister said. Thanking the voters, NCP MP Supriya Sule congratulated all those who "worked hard" to ensure victory of the MVA candidates.

PWD minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan also hailed the MVA's performance in five of the six constituencies which went to polls. Referring to 'Maharashtra Express', a train service between Kolhapur and Gondia, Chavan tweeted, "In the elections to the five council seats for which people voted directly, the BJP has been routed in around 24 districts from Kolhapur to Gondia. This is the 'Maharashtra Express' of the Maha Vikas Aghadi." PTI ENM NP NP

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

First COVID-19 vaccines may reach Poland in Jan -PM's top aide

The first coronavirus vaccines could reach Poland in January, the Polish prime ministers top aide said on Friday, as emerging Europes biggest country prepares to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme.Poland has ordered 45 million COVI...

Brexit trade talks in 'difficult phase', British minister says

Brexit trade talks are in the difficult phase and a deal can only be struck if the European Union accepts that Britain is a sovereign nation, Business Secretary Alok Sharma said.With less than four weeks left until the United Kingdom finall...

GHMC polls: BJP ahead in postal ballots

The BJP was leading over its rivalsin postal ballots which were taken up first in the counting of votes on Friday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation GHMC elections. The BJP is leading in around 80 wards while the ruling TRS is a...

France could veto 'bad' Brexit trade deal - French minister

There is still a risk of not reaching a deal in Brexit trade talks between Britain and the European Union, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Friday, adding if a good deal cannot be reached France would veto it. If a go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020