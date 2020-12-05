Left Menu
A voter turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded in the fourth and last phase of the election for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said. Voting was held for 908 members of 46 panchayat samitis in 21 districts and their respective zila parishad members.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-12-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:11 IST
Over 63 pc polling recorded in 4th phase of Rajasthan zila parishad polls

A voter turnout of over 63 per cent was recorded in the fourth and last phase of the election for zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in Rajasthan on Saturday, officials said. Voting was held for 908 members of 46 panchayat samitis in 21 districts and their respective zila parishad members. In the fourth phase, 52.55 lakh people were eligible to vote and there were 7,346 polling stations, a State Election Commission spokesperson said.

He said 63.83 per cent votes were cast in the fourth phase. In the first phase 61.80 per cent voters exercised their franchise, 63.18 in the second phase and 63.80 in the third phase, the spokesperson said. The counting will be held on Tuesday at the district headquarters, the spokesperson said.

About 18,000 electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used, while more than 36,000 security personnel were deployed for smooth conduct of the elections, he said..

