Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against

Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has already indicated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the the state legislature session starting from December 7.Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the state will have a law against love jihad, and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-12-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 22:56 IST
BJP's Karnataka executive adopts resolutions for laws against
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The BJP's Karnataka state executive on Saturday adopted resolutions for the passage and implementation of legislations against inter-faith marriages and cow slaughter in the state. State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said the government would take necessary decisions in this regard, a release said.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, BJP national general secretary incharge of Karnataka Arun Singh, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi were among those present at the meeting held on Saturday at Belagavi. Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan has already indicated that the anti-cow slaughter bill will be introduced during the the state legislature session starting from December 7.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the state will have a law against "love jihad", and officials have been directed to gather information regarding an ordinance promulgated in Uttar Pradesh in this regard. Uttar Pradesh had recently promulgated an ordinance against forcible or fraudulent religious conversions, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and fine of up to Rs 50,000 under different categories.

"Love jihad" is a coinage used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love. The state executive of the BJP has also strategized at ensuring that large number of BJP supported candidates win the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls.

According to sources, party's election committee and the disciplinary committee were also constituted. They said instructions have also been given to leaders and workers not to make statements on issues concerning the party or government in public or in front of the media, and to discuss about them at the appropriate forums within the party.

This has come amid recent developments in the BJP, as the wait is on for expansion or reshuffle of the state cabinet, with some aspirants openly expressing their resentment about the possible induction of certain legislators. According to reports, during the BJP's meeting in Belagavi views have been expressed about the need to discuss at party forums before taking certain decisions at the government level.

It is said that this was following Yediyurappa's move to recommend inclusion of the dominant Veerashaiva- Lingayat community under central government's OBC list, which has been put on hold, and also certain appointments made to boards and corporations.PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

France reports fall in daily COVID hospital deaths on Saturday

French health authorities reported a further fall in daily hospital deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and said the total number of hospital admissions due to the disease had also declined over the past 24 hours. There were 12,923 new confirm...

Motor racing-Bottas on pole with Russell alongside at Sakhir

Valtteri Bottas put Mercedes on pole position for the Sakhir Grand Prix on Saturday with team mate George Russell, standing in for the absent Lewis Hamilton, securing the front-row lockout.Red Bulls Max Verstappen qualified third for Sunday...

UK and EU leaders say Brexit talks to resume in bid to find a deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked their Brexit negotiators to resume talks but cautioned no deal was possible unless key issues were resolved.Significant differences remain on ...

Violence erupts during Paris protest against Marcron's security law

Scores of hooded anarchists launched projectiles at riot police, smashed up shop fronts, torched cars, and burned barricades during a demonstration in the French capital on Saturday against police violence and a draft security law. The poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020