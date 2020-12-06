Raj Guv, CM pay tributes to Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders from the state on Saturday paid tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 64th death anniversary. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a Dalit icon, passed away in 1956. His death anniversary is observed as 'Mahaparinirvan din'.

"Remembering Baba Bhimrao Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution, on Parinirvan Divas," Mishra tweeted along with a photograph of Ambedkar. The chief minister said Ambedkar's "principles and work will always be an inspiration".

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Dr. Ambedkar's principles, ideas and his personality are the inspiration for all of us. He fought against lifelong social injustice and instilled a sense of harmony in the society." Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, state BJP president Satish Poonia and other leaders too paid tributes to Ambedkar. A wreath laying programme was held at the state Congress headquarters where party leaders and workers including Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and former MP Ashq Ali Tak paid floral tributes to Ambedkar.

At the state BJP office, general secretary (organisation) Chandrashekhar and other leaders and workers paid floral tributes to the portrait of Ambedkar..