Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands of anti-Lukashenko protesters march in Belarus, hundreds detained

Thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarus capital Minsk and elsewhere on Sunday as weekly protests demanding the resignation of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko continued, prompting police to detain more than 300 people. Belarus, a country of 9.5 million that Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election which Lukashenko said he won.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 06-12-2020 21:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 21:07 IST
Thousands of anti-Lukashenko protesters march in Belarus, hundreds detained
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of demonstrators marched in the Belarus capital Minsk and elsewhere on Sunday as weekly protests demanding the resignation of veteran President Alexander Lukashenko continued, prompting police to detain more than 300 people.

Belarus, a country of 9.5 million that Russia sees as a security buffer against NATO, has been rocked by mass protests since an Aug. 9 presidential election which Lukashenko said he won. His opponents claim the vote was rigged and want him to quit. Most protesters marched in remote residential areas of the capital, clapping hands, shouting "long live Belarus" and waving white flags with a red stripe in the middle, a symbol of the opposition.

"This (protest) does work as it is impossible to rule the country when the majority does not accept you. With protests we are showing that we are the majority," said one of the protesters Alisa, 21. Lukashenko, who has been in power for 26 years, has shrugged off the scale of protests, saying they are sponsored by the West, and shown little signs of willingness to start a dialogue with the opposition.

Military vehicles and water cannon were seen on Minsk streets on Sunday, while uniformed men, many in helmets, grabbed people in civilian clothes, a witness aid and videos posted on social media showed. In Minsk alone, the police detained more than 300 people accused of "violating the law on mass events", Russia's TASS news agency quoted the Belarus interior ministry as saying.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged political forces in Belarus to try to resolve differences through dialogue, and also said the ex-Soviet republic, a close Moscow ally, was facing unprecedented meddling by external forces. Russia's backing is seen as vital for Lukashenko's chances of staying in power and its statements are closely scrutinised for changes in tone or any sign that Moscow could be pushing for some kind of managed power transition.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 titled ‘Battle of Heaven and Earth’ detailed spoilers released

Black Clover Chapter 274 titled ‘Outbreak of War’, Mereoleona attacks demon

One Punch Man Chapter 137’s possible release in Jan 2021, Saitama is missing in action

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

Turkey recorded 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 1...

Maha: Man jumps on track for 'suicide', cops save his life

A police team saved the life of a 42-year-old man, who allegedly tried to end his life by jumping before a suburban train at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtras Thane, an official said on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3 pm on Satu...

Italy's COVID-19 death toll passes 60,000, with 564 new fatalities

Italy reported 564 COVID-related deaths on Sunday, down from 662 the day before and taking the official toll since its outbreak began in February to 60,078, according to health ministry data.The health ministry also reported 18,887 new infe...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9:35pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 935pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020