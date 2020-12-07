Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or steps down, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday contended that the BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the anti-people farm laws or step down. Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district, Banerjee asserted that she would rather stay in jail than remain silent or put up with BJPs misrule.The BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down.

PTI | Midnapore | Updated: 07-12-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 14:13 IST
BJP govt at Centre should withdraw farm laws or steps down, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday contended that the BJP government at the Centre should immediately withdraw the "anti-people" farm laws or step down. Addressing a rally in West Midnapore district, Banerjee asserted that she would rather stay in jail than "remain silent or put up with BJP's misrule".

"The BJP government (at the Centre) should immediately withdraw the farm bills or step down. It should not continue to remain in power after sacrificing the rights of the farmers," she claimed. Slamming the BJP as a party of "outsiders", the feisty TMC boss said she would never allow the saffron camp to take control of Bengal, and urged the people of the state to resist any such attempt.

She further announced that her government would continue to dole out free ration beyond June next year, after her party returns to power for the third consecutive time. Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly are likely to be held in April-May next year.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Abhishek Kapoor marks '2 years of SSR as Mansoor' on anniversary of 'Kedarnath'

Sharing two pictures of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essaying the character of Mansoor in his film Kedarnath, filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Monday marked the second anniversary of the film. Kapoor who had also directed Rajputs Bollywood d...

Aluminium futures ease on low demand

Aluminium prices on Monday softened by 0.81 per cent to Rs 164.95 per kg in futures trade as speculators cut bets amid subdued demand in spot marketOn the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium for delivery in November contracts eased by Rs 1....

Omega Seiki ties up with CK Motors for electric three-wheeler sales in South India

Omega Seiki Mobility on Monday announced a partnership with CK Motors for sales and services of its entire electric three-wheeler range in South India. The partnership will cover Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Union Territory of Puducher...

Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

Romanias opposition Social Democrats PSD won Sundays general election with just under 30 of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.The centrist Liberals of P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020