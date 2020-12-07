Left Menu
NDA govt must shun its arrogance, insensitivity and roll back farm laws: Gehlot

As more and more farmers are joining the agitation from across the country and gathering at Delhi border at great inconvenience to the women and children, who are part of agitation too, the government must not delay paying heed to the welfare issues of the farmers, the chief minister tweeted.The NDA government must shun its arrogance, insensitivity, adamant attitude and roll back the black farm laws.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2020 17:26 IST
NDA govt must shun its arrogance, insensitivity and roll back farm laws: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehot on Monday said the NDA government at the Centre must shun its "arrogance" and repeal the newly enacted farm laws. In a series of tweets, he said the farmers were spending nights on roads in the chilly winter weather as the "government continued to ignore their demands".

Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly intervene in the matter and listen to the demands of the protesting farmers. "As more and more farmers are joining the agitation from across the country and gathering at Delhi border at great inconvenience to the women and children, who are part of agitation too, the government must not delay paying heed to the welfare issues of the farmers," the chief minister tweeted.

"The NDA government must shun its arrogance, insensitivity, adamant attitude and roll back the black farm laws. The Congress Party stands with our farmers in ensuring the mandi system, MSP must continue & farmers & farm lands are saved from big corporate," he said. The agitating farmers have called 'Bharat bandh' on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital if the government did not accept their demands.

Targeting the central government over the hike in price of LPG gas cylinders, Gehlot said a large number of people are unable to buy cylinders. He claimed that in rural areas, cylinder bookings have gone down 80 per cent.

"This has made the Ujjwala Yojana redundant," he added..

