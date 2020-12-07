Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Michigan Secretary of State says armed protesters gathered outside her home

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said dozens of armed protesters gathered in a threatening manner outside her home on Saturday evening chanting "bogus" claims about electoral fraud. Michigan officials last month certified the state's election results showing President-elect Joe Biden had won Michigan, one of a handful of key battleground states, in the course of his Nov. 3 election victory.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:40 IST
UPDATE 1-Michigan Secretary of State says armed protesters gathered outside her home
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said dozens of armed protesters gathered in a threatening manner outside her home on Saturday evening chanting "bogus" claims about electoral fraud.

Michigan officials last month certified the state's election results showing President-elect Joe Biden had won Michigan, one of a handful of key battleground states, in the course of his Nov. 3 election victory. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed, contrary to evidence, that the outcome was marred by widespread fraud in multiple states. State and federal officials have repeatedly stated that there is no evidence of fraud on any significant scale, and Biden is to sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The protesters who rallied outside Benson's home held up placards saying "Stop the Steal" and chanted the same message, according https://twitter.com/phil_lewis_/status/1335766901654491136?s=21 to various clips uploaded on social media. In a Twitter statement on Sunday, Benson said the protesters were trying to spread false information about the security and accuracy of the U.S. election system. "The demands made outside my home were unambiguous, loud and threatening."

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in a separate Twitter post, accused the pro-Trump demonstrators of "mob-like behavior (that) is an affront to basic morality and decency". "Anyone can air legitimate grievances to Secretary Benson's office through civil and democratic means, but terrorizing children and families in their own homes is not activism."

Benson added: "They targeted me in my role as Michigan's Chief Election Officer. But the threats of those gathered weren't actually aimed at me - or any other elected officials in this state. They were aimed at the voters." Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has clashed publicly with Trump over state coronavirus restrictions, was the target of a kidnapping plot by a far-right militia group during the election campaign, prosecutors said in October.

Michigan, one of a handful of key swing state in the 2020 presidential race, was a target of agitation by Trump and right-wing supporters against stay-at-home orders Whitmer imposed earlier this year to curb coronavirus transmissions.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Ex-England captain Sinfield raises over 1 mln pounds in 7-day marathon challenge

Former Leeds Rhinos and England captain Kevin Sinfield has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over 1 million pounds 1.3 million in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and his former team mate Rob Burrow, who suffe...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020