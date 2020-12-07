WB CM Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of TMC MLA Mrigendra Nath Maiti

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed condolences on the demise of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Mrigendra Nath Maiti who passed away on Monday.

The West Bengal Chief Minister said that he was a tireless worker for the people.

"Very sad at the passing away of our colleague Mrigendra Nath Maiti, MLA since 2011, Chairman of Midnapore Kharagpur Development Authority. He was a tireless worker for people and State Government Workers' Union. I visited his home to condole with the family," Mamata said in a tweet. (ANI)