Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal doing politics of 'lies, deceit, propaganda': BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest

The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of lies, deceit and propaganda for alleging that Delhi Police has put him under house arrest as the saffron party refuted his claim.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 18:12 IST
Kejriwal doing politics of 'lies, deceit, propaganda': BJP on AAP's claim of his house arrest

The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of practising politics of ''lies, deceit and propaganda'' for alleging that Delhi Police has put him under house arrest as the saffron party refuted his claim. After Delhi Police denied that the AAP leader was put under house arrest, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia dared the Delhi chief minister to step outside his residence to show if cops try to prevent him from leaving.

Had there been even an iota of truth in the Aam Aadmi Party's claim, its members would have put out hundreds of photographs and videos to back their allegations and filed complaints in courts and even United Nations, Bhatia said sarcastically. ''The politics of lies, deceit and propaganda being done by Arvind Kejriwal is most unfortunate... I wish to challenge Arvind Kejriwal. Stop this politics of lies and step out of your house. There are cameras outside your house. Let the entire country and Delhi see whether you're under house arrest or not. ''You have been doing this kind of cheap and petty politics blaming (Union) Home Minister without an iota of evidence and this wont be tolerated,'' he said.

Delhi Police reports to the Union home ministry. To a question about the opposition backing the 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday to support the farmers' stir against three farm laws, he said the Modi government is a well-wisher of farmers and said BJP's rivals have been reduced to ''rent-a-cause'' politics. Earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Delhi Police has put Kejriwal under house arrest after he met protesting farmers at the Singhu border.

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goswami seeks stay to probe by Mumbai police in TRP scam

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami moved the Bombay High Court on Tuesday seeking a stay to further investigation by the Mumbai police in the alleged Television Rating Points TRP manipulation scam. The petition, filed by Goswami and ...

TERI SAS Held its 13th Convocation Ceremony on 8th December 2020

New Delhi India, December 8 ANINewsVoir TERI School of Advanced Studies TERI SAS, New Delhi, a deemed to be University, held its 13th Convocation on 8th December 2020. Dr Raghunath Anant Mashelkar, Recipient of Padma Vibhushan in 2014 and F...

Mexico aims to begin vaccinating 125,000 health workers by year end

Mexico aims to begin the COVID-19 vaccination process for 125,000 people in December, Mexicos deputy health minister said on Tuesday, apparently scaling back its earlier plan to apply the first vaccine doses for 250,000 people by end of the...

Kung Fu Panda 4 renewal, cast updates, Po’s union with family, what more we can see

The demand for Kung Fu Panda 4 is always there among the animated movie lovers. The fourth sequel is one of the highly anticipated animated movies fans have been waiting for over four years.Many anime lovers believe that Kung Fu Panda 4 may...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020