Oppn practising hypocrisy, trying to stoke fire: BJP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 19:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 19:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The BJP slammed the opposition for its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday, saying they have resorted to spreading confusion over issues to ''stoke fire'' after being unable to counter Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity among the masses. Senior BJP leaders hit out at opposition parties with Union minister Prakash Javadekar noting that many states ruled by them had introduced contract farming as he criticised their stand against the three farm laws and support to farmer unions' call for a nationwide bandh. ''If Hypocrisy had a name...Did you know that Left ruled Kerala does not even have APMCs? But left parties are on the streets today, accusing the Narendra Modi government of weakening APMCs,'' Javadekar tweeted.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also a BJP vice president, said opposition parties are jolted following their defeat in the recent elections, including in the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across several states. He said these polls were held after the passage of the three farm laws and asserted that if farmers were against these reforms, then the BJP would not have scored such an impressive show.

''They think they can fight against Modi's popularity only by stoking fire, spreading confusion and causing disaffection. But their conspiracy is not going to succeed,'' Chouhan said..

