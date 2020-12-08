Meenakshi Lekhi reacts to Kejriwal's house arrest claim, says 'he is excellent at drama'

Left Menu
Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claims regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house arrest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said that "everyone knows he is excellent at doing drama".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 21:39 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Responding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s claims regarding Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house arrest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi on Tuesday said that "everyone knows he is excellent at doing drama". "It is not house arrest but rest in the house. We have video footage of last night in which he can be seen, we do not know what did he eat at some marriage function that he is at his house. Everyone knows he is excellent at doing drama, I doubt if his degree is from the Indian Institue of Technology (IIT) or the National School of Drama (NSD)," Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency told ANI.

BJP's Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta claimed that AAP leaders are lying that Kejriwal is under house arrest. "The AAP leaders are lying that the CM Kejriwal has been under house arrest. The first gate of his house and the gate on the backside are fully open. CM also came out of his house thrice yesterday and attended the program," he said.

In a video posted on his Twiter handle, Kejriwal said that "I had planned that today I would go to the border not as CM but as a common man to express my solidarity with the farmers. I think they came to know about my plan and they did not let me go." The AAP in Delhi had claimed that Kejriwal had been put under house arrest on Tuesday, a day after he visited farmers protesting at the Singhu border.

"BJP's Delhi Police has put Chief Minister Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," said the Aam Aadmi Party in a tweet. Denying AAP's claims, Satish Golcha Special CP said there's absolutely no restriction whatsoever on the movement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"These claims are totally baseless and unfounded. There's absolutely no restriction whatsoever. The Chief Minister has been meeting his usual engagements and has been moving out of his residence. There's adequate security in the area to maintain peace and to prevent the untoward incident," Golcha told media. (ANI)

