Left Menu
Development News Edition

Moldovan prime minister contracts coronavirus, adviser says

Chicu had a working meeting with the outgoing President Igor Dodon and the parliamentary speaker Zinaida Greceanii on Monday. There have been 119,204 coronavirus cases and 2,460 deaths in the eastern European country, which has a total population of 3.5 million people.

Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 12:26 IST
Moldovan prime minister contracts coronavirus, adviser says

Moldova's Prime Minister Ion Chicu has contracted the novel coronavirus, his adviser Boris Harea wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister will run the government remotely," he said. Chicu had a working meeting with the outgoing President Igor Dodon and the parliamentary speaker Zinaida Greceanii on Monday.

There have been 119,204 coronavirus cases and 2,460 deaths in the eastern European country, which has a total population of 3.5 million people. Chicu was appointed as head of a Socialist party-backed minority government in November 2019.

Maia Sandu, the pro-European Union leader who defeated Dodon in last month's presidential election, is pushing to hold a snap parliamentary election. (Reporting By Alexander Tanas; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Michael Perry)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Very special to play in front of you all again: Finch thanks spectators

Australia ODI skipper Aaron Finch thanked fans for supporting the team during the limited-overs series against India and said it is very special to play in front of them again. Australia had defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series,...

Four civilians injured in grenade attack by militants in J-K's Baramulla

Four civilians were injured after militants lobbed a grenade on a vehicle carrying security personnel in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district on Wednesday, police saidThe attack took place at Singhpora in Pattan area of the district, they ...

Topher Grace-led comedy 'Home Economics' a go at ABC

American actor Topher Graces return to network TV is officially underway as television broadcasting company ABC has given a series order to Home Economics, a single-camera comedy that centres on three siblings -one a member of the 1 per cen...

Maha: Bison strays into residential area in Pune; rescued

A gaur Indian bison strayed into a residential area in Maharashtras Pune city on Wednesday morning, causing panic among residents, officials said. Later, the animal was rescued after about five hours.As it has some injuries, it would be giv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020